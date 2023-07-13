The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company is a leading player in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector. Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd ended at Rs 292.15, up by Rs 5.60, or 1.95 percent on the BSE.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, part of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, on Thursday, July 13, reported a net loss of Rs 95.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 353.9 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In this quarter (Q1 FY24), total revenue stood at Rs 515 crore during the period under review, declining 57.3 percent against Rs 1,206.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.