Steel sector set to mine best ever earnings growth in Q4FY21 Updated : April 15, 2021 04:10 PM IST . The mid-month hike in HRC is expected to continue, while the export prices may continue to offset any weakness in domestic demand, experts said. Emkay Global expects Coal India to report mid-single digit growth QoQ due to weaker-than-anticipated e-auction premium. Published : April 15, 2021 04:10 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply