State Bank of India reports Q1 net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, misses estimates

Updated : August 02, 2019 03:03 PM IST

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, 43.2 percent lower as against the loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Net interest income in the June quarter came in at Rs 22,938.81 crore compared to Rs 21,798.36 crore, an increase of 5.23 percent year-on-year (YoY).
Net NPA improved to 3.07 percent from 5.29 percent YoY but increased sequentially from 3.01 percent in Q4FY19.
