State Bank of India reports Q1 net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, misses estimates

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported net profit at Rs 2,312 crore as against the loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

About 22 analysts, on an average, had expected the Mumbai-based lender to post a profit of Rs 4,083 crore, Refinitiv data showed.

Net interest income in the June quarter came in at Rs 22,938.81 crore compared to Rs 21,798.36 crore, an increase of 5.23 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Net NPA improved to 3.07 percent from 5.29 percent YoY but increased sequentially from 3.01 percent in Q4FY19.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, stood at 7.53 percent by June-end, flat over the previous quarter and lower than 10.69 percent in the same period last year.

Provisions and contingencies came in lower to Rs 9,182.94 crore compared to Rs 19,228.26 crore last year.

Gross slippages grew to 5-quarter high to Rs 16,212 crore as against Rs 7,961 crore QoQ.