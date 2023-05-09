SRF beats fourth-quarter estimates, net profit dips 6% to Rs 562 crore

Shares of SRF Ltd ended at Rs 2,589.25, up by Rs 44.00, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

Chemicals firm SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 562.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 605.6 crore. A CNBC-TV18 poll had projected a profit of Rs 560 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, SRF's total revenue stood at Rs 3,778.1 crore, up 1.7 percent, as against Rs 948 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a revenue of Rs 3,769 crore for the quarter under review.