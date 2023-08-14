SpiceJet loss dips to Rs 6.2 crore in March 2023 quarter, airline records Rs 197 crore profit in June quarter

Domestic airline SpiceJet reported its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter on August 14 with its consolidated loss coming in at Rs 6.2 crore as against a loss of Rs 485 crore in the same quarter last year.

Domestic airline SpiceJet reported its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter on August 14 with its consolidated loss coming in at Rs 6.2 crore as against a loss of Rs 485 crore in the same quarter last year. However, in the previous December 2022 quarter, the firm had seen a profit of Rs 110 crore.

SpiceJet’s revenue rose 14.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,145 crore compared with Rs 1,871 crore in the March 2022 ended quarter. The firm registered earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of Rs 15 crore versus a loss of Rs 317 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

April to June 2023 quarter results

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the firm registered a net profit of Rs 197.6 crore as against a loss of Rs 783.7 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue slipped 18.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 2,004 crore as against Rs 2,457 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

SpiceJet’s consolidated EBITDA slipped to Rs 266 crore in the quarter under review as against an EBITDA loss of Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period. Its margin for the quarter came in at 13.2 percent.

Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet, said: “Happy that despite facing multiple challenges, we have posted a profit in the first quarter of FY24. I firmly believe in the potential of our airline, and I am pleased to have contributed to its growth by infusing Rs 500 crore into the company.”

He added that this infusion will help bolster efforts in reviving grounded planes, for which the airline has been working tirelessly, strengthening fleet and expanding cargo operations. “Our logistics arm continues to soar, its exceptional performance, with sustained profits, has been a driving force, contributing to our overall success,” he added.

The airline, promoted by Ajay Singh, was earlier scheduled to declare the quarterly results on August 11 but deferred it as it could “only partially complete the agenda items” on its list in the meeting that day.

SpiceJet has been reeling under financial stress, with the carrier losing Rs 1,516 crore in the first three quarters of the previous financial year and earning a profit in just one. For the 11 quarters since the start of COVID-19, the airline amassed cumulative losses of Rs 4,220 crore.

SpiceJet shares rallied more than 5 percent after the company announced its quarterly results.