SpiceJet Q3: Airlines profit surges 160%, EBITDA remains negative

SpiceJet today reported its earnings for December-ending quarter, which is showing an improvement on a sequential basis, but in comparison to same quarter last year, earnings have deteriorate operatinally.

SpiceJet today reported its earnings for December-ending quarter, which is showing an improvement on a sequential basis, but in comparison to same quarter last year, earnings have deteriorate operatinally.

Revenue has seen a minor jump of 2 percent while operating profit (EBITDA) remains in negative territory. There’s an EBITDA loss of Rs 46 crore against EBITDA profit of Rs 116 cr YoY. The recent upmove seen in dollar had also an impact on profitability as company has reported forex loss of Rs 114.1 cr against forex gain of Rs 4 cr YoY.

Besides earnings, the concern that company facing is of meeting liabilities as they fall due in coming months. Speaking about this, Ajay Singh, CMD says, “Based on many factors including re-negotiation of payment terms to various parties and raising of additional funds, management is of view that going concern basis of accounting is appropriate.”

On the ongoing case in Supreme court w.r.t bank guarantee payment to erstwhile promoter, Kalanithi Maran, company is of view that any possible consequential effects won’t have material impact on financial results of the company. And accordingly, no adjustments have been made for any such consequential penal effects in that regard.

As per company, it’s reported operationally strong earnings in December quarter despite increase in average ATF price by 48 percent & currency depreciation of 11 percent. Ajay Singh, CMD says, “We exceeded our operational targets and continued with our unmatched performance clocking the highest load factor for every single month in 2022. The profits have been driven by a strong performance in both our passenger and cargo businesses.”

“There are renewed signs of recovery and some very positive developments and restructuring initiatives in the immediate offing that would significantly strengthen and deleverage our balance sheet. Air travel has come roaring back touching newer heights and giving a glimpse of the huge potential of the Indian aviation market and we look forward to a robust and exciting 2023.”

The shares of the airline surged nearly 10 percent post earnings announcement.

Also read: Sanofi India shares rise after Q4 profit jumps nearly 45 percent