SpiceJet Q4 results delayed, blames ransomware attack attempt

Domestic no-frills carrier SpiceJet on Friday said the company has delayed results for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 due to a ransomware attack on its IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time.

The company was to announce the January-March quarterly results on Monday (May 30).

"We wish to inform you that we are expecting a delay in submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, with stock exchange due to ransomware attack on our IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time."

The company said it's taking the corrective measures with the assistance of cyber experts and authorities on the issue, it said.

"Accordingly, the Board Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on May 30, 2022, is being postponed and the revised date of the Board Meeting of the Company to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, will be communicated shortly," SpiceJet said in a filing.

Earlier this week, the airline said it has faced a ransomware attack, that impacted flight operations. While SpiceJet’s IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on its flights leading to delays, it said.

"Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cyber crime authorities on the issue," it added.