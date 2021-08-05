Special Steels expects demand to pick up; says exports doing well

Vardhman Special Steels expects demand to pick up, Sachit Jain, VC & MD, told CNBC-TV18.

The company reported earnings for the June-ended quarter. Revenue has surged year on year (YoY) and margin has also seen a big improvement this quarter.

“Demand continues and we are seeing August better than July. The only concern seems to be the fear of the third wave,” Jain said.

On exports, he said, “Auto component export is doing well and there is a decent demand there. The smaller segment, which is direct steel export and there is a small increase in that area. So, we remain positive in terms of demand.”

