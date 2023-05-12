homeearnings NewsSouth Indian Bank sees fewer bad loans in FY24 Stock jumps 10%

South Indian Bank sees fewer bad loans in FY24 - Stock jumps 10%

By Nigel D'Souza   | Surabhi Upadhyay   | Prashant Nair  May 12, 2023 10:58 AM IST (Published)
South Indian Bank's target is to achieve a loan growth rate between 12 percent and 13 percent in FY24. This ambitious goal demonstrates the bank's commitment to expanding its lending portfolio and supporting economic growth. By catering to the credit needs of individuals and businesses, the bank aims to contribute to the development of various sectors of the economy.

earnings | May 12, 2023 10:58 AM IST
South Indian Bank expects fewer bad loans in the current financial year.  Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Murali Ramakrishnan told CNBC-TV18 that the gross NPA (non-performing assets) will be 4.5 percent in the financial year ending March 2024, and the net NPA will be 1.5 percent.

If the company meets this guidance, the asset quality for South Indian Bank would be a lot better than what it was at the end of March 2023.
The stock surged over 10% in early trade on Friday (May 12), the day after the Thrissur, Kerala-based bank reported the highest-ever net profit in any three months in its 94-year history.
The bank reported a 22.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 333.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. This is the highest-ever net profit in the history of the bank. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 272 crore.
“I am at 12-13 percent growth in asset numbers for the coming year. We are currently at about Rs 72,000 crore and our endeavour is to reach at least Rs 82,000 crore in the coming year,” Ramakrishnan said.
He expects the net interest margin -- the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid on deposits -- to hold at 3.5 percent this year, just as much as it was in the last three months of the last financial year that ended in March.
