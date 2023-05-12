South Indian Bank sees fewer bad loans in FY24 - Stock jumps 10%

South Indian Bank expects fewer bad loans in the current financial year. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Murali Ramakrishnan told CNBC-TV18 that the gross NPA (non-performing assets) will be 4.5 percent in the financial year ending March 2024, and the net NPA will be 1.5 percent.

If the company meets this guidance, the asset quality for South Indian Bank would be a lot better than what it was at the end of March 2023.

The stock surged over 10% in early trade on Friday (May 12), the day after the Thrissur, Kerala-based bank reported the highest-ever net profit in any three months in its 94-year history.

The bank reported a 22.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 333.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. This is the highest-ever net profit in the history of the bank. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 272 crore.

“I am at 12-13 percent growth in asset numbers for the coming year. We are currently at about Rs 72,000 crore and our endeavour is to reach at least Rs 82,000 crore in the coming year,” Ramakrishnan said.

He expects the net interest margin -- the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid on deposits -- to hold at 3.5 percent this year, just as much as it was in the last three months of the last financial year that ended in March.

