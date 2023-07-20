South Indian Bank Q1 results | Net profit zooms 75%, net interest income up 54%

The lender's net NPAs came at 1.85 percent against 1.86 percent quarter-on-quarter. Shares of South Indian Bank ended at Rs 21.09, down by Rs 1.68, or 7.38 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday, July 20, reported a 75.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 202.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 115 crore, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) , which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, jumped 53.9 percent, coming at Rs 807.7 crore against Rs 603.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 5.13 percent in the June quarter against 5.14 percent in the March quarter. Net NPAs came at 1.85 percent against 1.86 percent quarter-on-quarter.

In monetary terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,803.9 crore against Rs 3,708.3 crore quarter-on-quarter, whereas net NPA scame at Rs 1,325.7 crore against Rs 1,293.6 crore.

This week, South Indian Bank announced that it will hike the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) from 5 to 10 basis points (bps). The lender will raise its lending rates from July 20, 2023.

The overnight MCLR rate has been raised to 9.05 percent, while that of one-month and three-month tenure rates are 9.10 percent and 9.10 percent, respectively. Among others, the six-month MCLR stands at 9.25 percent, and the one-year lending rate will now be 9.50 percent.

