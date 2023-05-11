South Indian Bank clocks highest-ever net profit of Rs 333 crore, declares dividend

Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd ended at Rs 16.34, up by Rs 0.25, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.
Private lender South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 22.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 333.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. This is the highest ever net profit in the history of the bank. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 272 crore.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, jumped 43.4 percent, coming at Rs 857.2 crore against Rs 597.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22, Thrissur-based lender said.
Gross NPA stood at 5.14 percent in the March quarter against 5.48 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA came at 1.86 percent against 2.26 percent quarter-on-quarter, the bank said.
In monetary terms, gross NPA stood at Rs 3,708.3 crore against Rs 3,843.6 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), whereas Net NPA came at Rs 1,293.6 crore against Rs 1,529.9 crore (QoQ). Provisions stood at Rs 39 crore against Rs 77.7 crore (YoY).
The board of directors of the bank has recommended a dividend of Re 0.30 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each (30 percent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: May 11, 2023 4:21 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: ManipalCigna's Sapna Desai writes why health insurance is the best gift for your mother
May 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read