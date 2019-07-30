#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Sony reports 18% jump in first-quarter profit on strong image sensor business

Updated : July 30, 2019 12:03 PM IST

The electronics firm posted an operating profit of 230.9 billion yen ($2.1 billion) for the April-June quarter, up from 195.01 billion yen a year prior.
