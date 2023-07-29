Sonata Software's net profit rises 5.6% from previous quarter

1 Min Read
Sonata Software recorded a 5.3 percent increase in revenue to Rs 2,015.3 crore in the first quarter this fiscal, from Rs 1,913.5 crore in the previous quarter's
Sonata Software's net profit grew 5.6 percent to 120.1 crore in the first quarter of this financial year from Rs 113.7 crore in the previous quarter.
Its revenue was up 5.3 percent to Rs 2,015.3 crore from the previous quarter as well.
The company's quarter-on-quarter EBIT dropped 25.5 percent at Rs 147 crore and its margin came in at 7.3 percnet from the previous quarter's 10.3 percent.
The company's stock ended nearly 0.9 percent higher at Rs 1,061.8 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, July 28.
On another note, last month the company's Global Partner Officer Anthony Lange said the company is on track to achieve a remarkable milestone of USD 500 million in revenue in its international IT services business by FY26, adding that it has not experienced any slowdown in its large deals and is witnessing a surge in data and artificial intelligence (AI) related engagements.
