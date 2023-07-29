Sonata Software's net profit rises 5.6% from previous quarter

Sonata Software recorded a 5.3 percent increase in revenue to Rs 2,015.3 crore in the first quarter this fiscal, from Rs 1,913.5 crore in the previous quarter's

Sonata Software's net profit grew 5.6 percent to 120.1 crore in the first quarter of this financial year from Rs 113.7 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's quarter-on-quarter EBIT dropped 25.5 percent at Rs 147 crore and its margin came in at 7.3 percnet from the previous quarter's 10.3 percent.

The company's stock ended nearly 0.9 percent higher at Rs 1,061.8 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, July 28.