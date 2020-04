India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a marginal drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,049 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO, V Ramakrishnan, CFO and Milind Lakkad, EVP and global head-HR of TCS shared their views and outlook on the company.

“You cannot operate in a world of 100 percent uncertainty. The reasonable assumption is that while the peak impact will happen in this period [Q1 of the current fiscal], we believe that some amount of stability and recovery will be back to where we left off in Q3 of FY20. We were at Rs 39,000 crore in December 2019 and we can get back to Rs 39,000 crore in December 2020 that could be the model that we are working with,” said Gopinathan.

“There is a demand side impact that is coming because of a general lockdown of economic activity, but the fact that there is no structural impact is something that we believe is one of the positives in this current scenario which is challenging itself. So there will be cascading impacts from financial unwinding that is going on, but governments and central banks have moved very fast and with massive stimulus to try and backstop that financial impact,” Gopinathan added.