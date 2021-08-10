Somany Ceramics may hike prices in October again; expects margins to be maintained

Abhishek Somany, managing director (MD) of Somany Ceramics, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said he expects the gas price to go down, otherwise, will have to increase the price in October.

A complete décor solutions provider company reported earnings for the June-ended quarter with a strong performance year on year (YoY). However, there was a dip sequentially due to COVID.

“At the current gas prices, which is about Rs 38-40 a standard cubic meter, depending on where we are taking, it's differently priced at different locations. But at the current gas price increase, we have been able to pass on approximately 90 percent. Any further increase would weigh heavy on us but we see the gas price going down now. If it really strikes a lot then maybe we would look at another price increase in October,” Somany said.

He further said, “Fuel constitutes 25 percent of our costs; gas has gone up and so has power. Fortunately, the entire industry is now on a level playing field. Nobody is using coal anymore. We never did. But the other players also aren't. Therefore, we have been able to pass some of the costs not completely, but quite a lot of the costs. The other cost, which went up last quarter was paper, which in Q4 of FY21, the paper went up very sharply. So, we took at a small price increase in April to offset that and we have taken a small price increase in July to offset almost all of the gas.”

Somany expects the margin to be maintained at last year’s level. “We do believe that we would be able to maintain margins as last year, even though we have lost May. So, we are looking at a 12-13 percent EBITDA margin going forward with a caveat that there is no third wave (COVID-19) and fourth wave,” he said.

On volume growth, he said, “We had looked at a 20-plus percent growth when we began the year obviously; we lost in May, some of it would get recovered. So, high teens would be a fair estimate and not want to promise something, which may get affected by another sporadic lockdown, which we do feel would happen in the next six to eight months. So, very confident for between 16 percent and 18-19 percent growth.”

