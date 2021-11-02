Solar Group expects 30-40% revenue growth in FY22

Solar Group posted a decent set of Q2 earnings, however, its margin came under pressure. To discuss the earnings CNBC-TV18 spoke to Shalinee Mandhana, CFO, Solar Group.

Mandhana said the July-September quarter was very well for the company in terms of revenue growth. She added that the firm posted the highest ever second-quarter sales and the highest half-yearly revenues.

Solar Group projected in the first quarter itself that the annual growth guideline should be around 30 percent plus on the top line, but looking at the results of half-year, and a strong order book and the Coal India order of Rs 1,471 crore, the company is revising the guideline from 30 to 40 percent on annual basis, she said.

“Coal India order is for a period of two years, and the recent order has increased, we have increased volume of 17 percent year-on-year from Coal India,” she added.

Moreover, according to Mandhana, a volume growth of 15-20 percent is expected on a year-on-year basis whereas the rest should be from the price rise.

The company had planned a capex of Rs 315 crore. Mandhana said, “Currently, during the half year, we have done around Rs 137 crore, and the same Rs 315 remains for the year despite the steep rise in commodity prices and this capex is across all our products, because we are expanding our product portfolio,” she explained.

With regards to margins, she said the pressure was on account of three fronts—steep rise in commodity prices across the globe, foreign exchange fluctuations and a seasonally weak quarter for an explosive industry. She added, “On an annual basis, this should be around 20 percent at EBITDA level and should be around 11 percent at profit after tax (PAT) level.”

The company has started passing on the price rise to the end customers, but there is always a lag of a quarter or maybe a month or so. So the Solar Group expects the EBITDA to be around 20 percent on an annual basis.

