#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Business

SoftBank's profit drop amid WeWork worries, Sprint approval

Updated : February 12, 2020 02:34 PM IST

Tokyo-based SoftBank said Wednesday its profit for the October-December quarter stood at 55 billion yen ($500 million), down to less than a tenth of the 698 billion it earned over the three months in 2018.
Among SoftBank's sprawling businesses are ride-sharing Uber and the talking Pepper humanoid.
SoftBank has powerful companies under its wing, including Alibaba, Chinese e-commerce, retail and net conglomerate, Yahoo! Japan and the British IOT company Arm.
SoftBank's profit drop amid WeWork worries, Sprint approval

You May Also Like

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Planning a foreign tour this year? Do it before April 1 to pay less tax

Planning a foreign tour this year? Do it before April 1 to pay less tax

Siemens shares decline 5% as brokerages remain bearish post Q1 earnings

Siemens shares decline 5% as brokerages remain bearish post Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement