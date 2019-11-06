#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Business

SoftBank Group plunges to $6.5 billion quarterly loss as tech bets stumble

Updated : November 06, 2019 12:25 PM IST

The Japanese investment giant recorded an operating loss of 704 billion yen ($6.46 billion) in the July-September quarter.
SoftBank recorded an operating profit of 706 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
Last month SoftBank was forced to spend more than $10 billion to bail out office-sharing startup WeWork after its IPO attempt flopped.
SoftBank Group plunges to $6.5 billion quarterly loss as tech bets stumble
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Lupin posts consolidated net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in September quarter, misses estimates

Lupin posts consolidated net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in September quarter, misses estimates

Jharkhand polls 2019: Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase on November 30

Jharkhand polls 2019: Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase on November 30

Trump administration denied massive number of H1B visas for Indian IT companies

Trump administration denied massive number of H1B visas for Indian IT companies

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV