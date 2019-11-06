Business
SoftBank Group plunges to $6.5 billion quarterly loss as tech bets stumble
Updated : November 06, 2019 12:25 PM IST
The Japanese investment giant recorded an operating loss of 704 billion yen ($6.46 billion) in the July-September quarter.
SoftBank recorded an operating profit of 706 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
Last month SoftBank was forced to spend more than $10 billion to bail out office-sharing startup WeWork after its IPO attempt flopped.
