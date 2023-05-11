Siemens results: Net profit rises 39% in March quarter, new orders up 8%

Siemens MD and CEO Sunil Mathur said the company continues to see substantial tendering by the Indian Railways and continued capex expansion in infrastructure led by central government spending. Shares of Siemens Ltd ended at Rs 3,806.60, up by Rs 94.00, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.

Siemens Ltd on Thursday, May 11, posted a 38.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 471.4 crore for the second quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company follows a October to September financial year.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 340 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 410 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,857.8 crore during the period under review, up 27.8 percent against Rs 3,801.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,250 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 32.3 percent to Rs 621.2 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal over Rs 484 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 12.8 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 12.4 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company also booked new orders of Rs 31,151 crore in the second quarter of FY23, which included an order of Rs 25,455 crore for the 9000 HP locomotive project. Consequently, new orders in Q2 FY23 grew by 8.1 percent on a comparable basis.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said the company continues to see substantial tendering by the Indian Railways and continued capex expansion in infrastructure led by central government spending. He said private sector capex is mainly in the steel, cement, data centres, intralogistics, and e-vehicles market segments.

The company also re-appointed Sunil Mathur as the managing director and chief executive officer of Siemens Ltd for a further period of five years with effect from January 1, 2024.

Shares of Siemens Ltd ended at Rs 3,806.60, up by Rs 94.00, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.