Siemens results: Net profit rises 39% in March quarter, new orders up 8%

Siemens MD and CEO Sunil Mathur said the company continues to see substantial tendering by the Indian Railways and continued capex expansion in infrastructure led by central government spending. Shares of Siemens Ltd ended at Rs 3,806.60, up by Rs 94.00, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.

Siemens Ltd on Thursday, May 11, posted a 38.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 471.4 crore for the second quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company follows a October to September financial year.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 340 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 410 crore for the quarter under review.