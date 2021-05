On a lower base, most capital goods companies are expected to do well and Siemens will be no different. CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a double-digit 10.3 percent growth in revenue and expansion of a 150 basis point in EBITDA margins coming at around 11 percent.

Expect the profit to grow by around 49 percent. The order flow expedition and execution is something that will play in favour of Siemens. Besides a fact that the industrial segment has seen a significant uptick in order inflow, we are also looking at some of the shorter-term orders to come into play as far as revenue growth is concerned as well as lift margins.

In terms of the order inflow expecting about Rs 3,100 crore with this particular quarter as compared to a sequential Rs 2,900 crore so that is also something that will play out in favour of Siemens.