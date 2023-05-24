Shyam Metalics Q4 net profit skids 39 percent, dividend declared

Total revenue rose 18.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd ended at Rs 301.65, up by Rs 2.55, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.
Steel maker Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Wednesday (May 24) reported a 39.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 261.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 430.9 crore, according to an exchange filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,380.1 crore during the period under review, up 18.3 percent against Rs 2,856.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA fell 37.6 percent to Rs 413.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 663.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
The EBITDA margin stood at 12.2 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 23.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 1.80 per equity share, being 18 percent of the face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2023-24, the company said.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd ended at Rs 301.65, up by Rs 2.55, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.
