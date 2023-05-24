Shyam Metalics Q4 net profit skids 39 percent, dividend declared

Total revenue rose 18.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd ended at Rs 301.65, up by Rs 2.55, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

Steel maker Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Wednesday (May 24) reported a 39.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 261.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 430.9 crore, according to an exchange filing.