English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsShyam Metalics Q4 net profit skids 39 percent, dividend declared

Shyam Metalics Q4 net profit skids 39 percent, dividend declared

Shyam Metalics Q4 net profit skids 39 percent, dividend declared
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 24, 2023 6:08:05 PM IST (Published)

Total revenue rose 18.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd ended at Rs 301.65, up by Rs 2.55, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

Steel maker Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Wednesday (May 24) reported a 39.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 261.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 430.9 crore, according to an exchange filing.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,380.1 crore during the period under review, up 18.3 percent against Rs 2,856.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X