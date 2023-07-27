Shyam Metalics Q1 Results | Profit spikes 43% to Rs 237 crore, revenue up 3%

1 Min Read
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy ended at Rs 403.00, up by Rs 2.20, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.
Integrated metal producer Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Thursday reported a 42.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 237.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, Shyam Metalics and Energy posted a net profit of Rs 415 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,306.8 crore during the period under review, up 2.6 percent against Rs 3,223.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA rose 5 percent to Rs 404.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 425.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 12.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 13.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
