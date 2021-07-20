Shyam Metalics and Energy targets Rs 1,800-1,900 crore EBITDA in FY22

Shyam Metalics and Energy on Tuesday posted its Q1FY22 earnings numbers. Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and MD of the company, discussed its performance.

“COVID time is almost over, a lot of workers are coming to the site, and construction activities are gearing up. I am pretty much apprehensive that demand will remain strong and the company should do well,” he said.

“Last year we did around Rs 1,394 crore of EBITDA. This year if everything goes well the way it is going, we should be crossing Rs 1,800-1,900 crore EBITDA,” he added.

According to him, EBITDA per tonne should be nearly Rs 14,000-15,000 on an annualised basis.

In terms of exports, he said, “In the past quarter we have done exports revenue of around Rs 440 crore, which is around 18 percent of our topline. We expect to grow in the similar manner because international market looks very stronger and a lot of export is happening from the country. We expect it should be somewhere around 18-20 percent.”

The company’s capex plan of Rs 850 crore in FY22 will be funded through internal accruals, he said.

The company is almost leverage free right now, so there is no debt. “Down the line also, with the present scenario the way things are happening, EBIT numbers are looking very stable. So, we are pretty sure to maintain our approach of least or no-debt,” he further mentioned.

The company’s capacity utilisation levels are nearly 90-95 percent for this quarter. “Going ahead also we are very sure that we will be maintaining around same 90-95 percent of the efficiency level,” he stated.

