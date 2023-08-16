Shriram Properties to launch 5.7 million square feet of saleable area this fiscal year

1 Min Read
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gopal Krishnan, executive director and group chief financial officer of Shriram Properties, projected a positive impact on sales volumes from the upcoming launches.
Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd on Wednesday (August 16) said the company is gearing up to launch 5.7 million square feet (MSF) of saleable area this fiscal year
Shriram Properties is a real estate developer with a primary focus on mid-income housing projects, predominantly concentrated in the southern regions of India.
He anticipates that these launches will serve as catalysts for growth, contributing significantly to sales figures over the course of the next few quarters.
The company also reported its financial results for the quarter ending in June, revealing an impressive 18 percent increase in volume growth, accompanied by a nearly 50 percent surge in sales value compared to the previous year.
Krishnan began by expressing his optimism about the company's line-up of projects. He emphasized the company's confidence in achieving a strong and robust sales trajectory for the launches that lie ahead.
