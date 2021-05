Shriram City Union Finance stock surged in trade, almost 10 percent higher on the back of their Q4 earnings. Disbursals are higher than even the pre-COVID level, but assets under management (AUM) growth remains weak.

On SME disbursals YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO of the company said, “Our disbursals in Q2 and Q3 were not much in SME which actually we were able to do during Q4. It was just a pent-up demand. In the last week of April, there was a slowdown in disbursement, because of the lockdowns happening and some of the states like Maharashtra, Orissa, parts of North slowing down so particularly last 4-5 days the collections have also tapered off.”

“Disbursement and collection for April were okay because the effect was there only for the last four days. We have to wait and watch how May pans out,” he added.

On growth on MSME portfolio Chakravarti said, “On the asset quality side, it has held up pretty well. Q3, and Q4 as well as in the month of April the asset quality has held up pretty well. I am still cautiously optimistic because barring national lockdown if there is a lockdown say state to state, if there is a partial lockdown, we will still be able to collect and disburse.”

“I would like to wait till the end of May before I actually come back and tell you what my growth rates are going to be,” he added.