Shree Cement Q4 results | Profit drops 15%, dividend of Rs 55 per share declared

The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 55 per share (550 percent) for the year 2022-23. The total dividend for the year 2022-23 works out to Rs 100 per share or 1000 percent. Shares of Shree Cement Ltd ended at Rs 24,476.05, up by Rs 110.80, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

Kolkata-based Shree Cement Ltd on Monday, May 22, reported a 15.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit at Rs 546.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 645 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 472 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, standalone revenue stood at Rs 4,785.1 crore during the period under review, up 16.7 percent against Rs 4,099 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,785.1 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 2 percent to Rs 892.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 910.6 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 18.7 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 22.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement, said the company has delivered robust revenue growth while strongly pursuing its journey to remain the greenest cement company with world class performance indicators.

He said the company continues to execute sharp action plans to reach beyond the 80-million tonne (MT) cement capacity in the coming years. "Our growth plan will add significant value to our business and provide opportunities for all our stakeholders," he said.

The board of directors of the company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 55 per share (550 percent) for the year 2022-23. The total dividend for the year 2022-23 works out to Rs 100 per share (1000 percent) compared to the total dividend of Rs 90 per share (900 percent) in the year 2021-22.

The total sales volume increased quarter-on-quarter by 10 percent from 8.03 MT to 8.83 MT, the company said.