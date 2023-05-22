Shree Cement Q4 results | Profit drops 15%, dividend of Rs 55 per share declared

The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 55 per share (550 percent) for the year 2022-23. The total dividend for the year 2022-23 works out to Rs 100 per share or 1000 percent. Shares of Shree Cement Ltd ended at Rs 24,476.05, up by Rs 110.80, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

Kolkata-based Shree Cement Ltd on Monday, May 22, reported a 15.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit at Rs 546.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 645 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 472 crore for the quarter under review.