Shree Cement Q4 results | Profit drops 15%, dividend of Rs 55 per share declared

Shree Cement Q4 results | Profit drops 15%, dividend of Rs 55 per share declared

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 22, 2023 6:31:08 PM IST (Published)

The board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 55 per share (550 percent) for the year 2022-23. The total dividend for the year 2022-23 works out to Rs 100 per share or 1000 percent. Shares of Shree Cement Ltd ended at Rs 24,476.05, up by Rs 110.80, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

Kolkata-based Shree Cement Ltd on Monday, May 22, reported a 15.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit at Rs 546.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 645 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 472 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, standalone revenue stood at Rs 4,785.1 crore during the period under review, up 16.7 percent against Rs 4,099 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,785.1 crore for the quarter under review.
