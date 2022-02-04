Shree Cement Q3: Net profit drops 21.5% YoY to Rs 492 cr, revenue increases 7% yearly to Rs 3,552 cr

Shree Cement Limited today announced a standalone net profit of Rs 492 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This is slightly lower than what a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted. This was a 21.5 percent decline year-on-year. The company also announced that its Q3FY22 profit was at Rs 3,551.9 crore, a near 7 percent YoY increase.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company announced earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 825.3 crore and an EBITDA margin of 23.2 percent as against 32.8 percent in the year-ago period. The company's EBIDTA had fallen by just over 24 percent year-on-year.

In the report, the company said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the recoverability of the carrying value of its assets in the reporting quarter. " Looking to the present situation of pandemic, the extent to which the same will impact the company's future financial results is currently uncertain and will depend on future developments," the company said, adding that it is "taking all necessary measures to secure the health and safety of its employees, workers, and their families".

