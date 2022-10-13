Shree Cement Q2FY23 revenues to grow by 22.6%

Shree Cements will release its quarter two results on October 14, 2022. The numbers are expected to be weak. Valuations wise, it doesn’t have that cushion because it is even more expensive than UltraTech Cement trading at around 16 times EV/EBITDA.

Cement major Shree Cements will release its quarter two results on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The stock has moved higher in the last few minutes but year-to-date (YTD), it has been a big underperformer and has underperformed the Nifty as well in 2022.

The numbers are expected to be weak. Valuations-wise, it doesn’t have that cushion because it is even more expensive than UltraTech Cement trading at around 16 times EV/EBITDA.

The revenues are expected to grow by 22.6 percent, operating profit will plunge to 34 percent, margins are seen at 15.1 percent and the profit number as well will pull back by 60 percent.

The 22.6 percent growth on the topline is going to be led by volumes itself. Close to around 17 percent growth on the topline on volumes. It will be factoring in some bit of seasonality and also some back-ended recovery in demand.

The company has commissioned a couple of facilities as well. So that helps a good growth on the top line.

The remainder of the topline growth would be because of higher realizations. On a year-on-year basis, that should be higher by closer to 5 percent. Though on a sequential basis, there'll be some pain.

The margins will see compression because of two factors. One is higher cost and the other factor is that realizations have been weaker on a sequential basis.

The key focus, though, will be the management commentary, what's the outlook on demand, what's the outlook on pricing, capacity addition plans, and whether is there any inorganic growth that they're looking at? That's something that the street will be waiting for.

