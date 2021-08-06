Shree Cement Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 45% revenue growth

Shree Cement is set to report its Q1FY22 earnings on Monday. The stock has been a big outperformer, it commands premium valuations but adds capacity at the least capex. So the return ratios as well are far superior in comparison to the rest of the industry.

According to CNBC-TV18’s poll, the company will report a revenue growth of 45 percent to Rs 3,376 crore, EBITDA number of nearly Rs 1,020, margins of nearly 30.2 percent and the net profit number of nearly Rs 600 crore.

On a low base, the volumes will jump up by close to 35-40 percent though on a sequential basis there will be a decline of close to 17 percent.

Margins are expected to remain stable because higher variable cost will be offset by higher realisations.

