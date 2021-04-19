Should you buy, sell or hold HDFC Bank post Q4 earnings? Updated : April 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for HDFC Bank. It said the bank has remained almost pandemic proof. Jefferies gave a "Buy" rating with a price target of Rs. 1,860 for the stock. Credit Suisse also has an "Outperform" rating and said HDFC has shown robust growth, and the asset quality outcomes is in line. Published : April 19, 2021 01:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply