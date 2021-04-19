  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

Should you buy, sell or hold HDFC Bank post Q4 earnings?

Updated : April 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for HDFC Bank. It said the bank has remained almost pandemic proof.
Jefferies gave a "Buy" rating with a price target of Rs. 1,860 for the stock.
Credit Suisse also has an "Outperform" rating and said HDFC has shown robust growth, and the asset quality outcomes is in line.
Should you buy, sell or hold HDFC Bank post Q4 earnings?
Published : April 19, 2021 01:24 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Microsoft to invest $1 billion in Malaysia to set up data centres: PM

Microsoft to invest $1 billion in Malaysia to set up data centres: PM

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,300 crore via rights issue

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,300 crore via rights issue

Market Mayhem: Top 5 reasons why Sensex crashed over 1,400 points in trade today

Market Mayhem: Top 5 reasons why Sensex crashed over 1,400 points in trade today

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement