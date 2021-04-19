Should you buy, sell or hold HDFC Bank post Q4 earnings?

HDFC Bank's March quarter profit missed analysts' estimates. India's largest private lender reported a net profit of Rs 8,186.3 crore in Q4, up 18 percent on a YoY basis. However, it remained below the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 8,443 crore.

Its net interest income (NII) rose 12 percent YoY to Rs 17,120.2 crores, as compared to Rs 15,204 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its contingency provisions dropped 32 percent as compared to the previous quarter. They are currently at Rs 5,861 crore. The bank's board has decided against giving out a dividend for FY21, given the second wave of COVID-19.

Brokerages remained bullish on the lender even as profit missed analysts' estimates.

Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for HDFC Bank. It said the bank has remained almost pandemic proof and the visibility on the RBI ban remains a near-term constraint. CLSA has a price target of Rs 1,825 for the stock.

The brokerage firm notes that the bank's fourth-quarter of the fiscal year 2021 slippage of Rs 4,700 crore (1.7 percent of loans) was a positive surprise.

It added that excluding the Rs 4,000 crore increase in contingency provisioning, HDFC's credit cost of 110 basis points over the last five quarters highlights the quality of its underwriting.

CLSA also mentioned that despite high liquidity and an interest reversal of Rs 500 crore with more than Rs 2 crore exposure accounted for in provisions net interest margin (NIM) was steady. System growth remained slow, and in that context, near-term growth needs to be closely watched as corporate deleveraging continues and unsecured growth remains muted especially with the ban on credit card issuances continuing for HDFC Bank, it added.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has given an 'Overweight' rating for HDFC Bank, stating that strong earnings with improved coverage and capital ratio. Morgan Stanley has a price target of Rs 2,000 for the stock.

The firm also notes that the COVID resurgence poses a near-term uncertainty for the bank. But the bank is expected to sustain the market share gains and a further rise in profitability as the cycle turns. Also, the earnings estimates remain unchanged

Credit Suisse also has an "Outperform" rating and said HDFC has shown robust growth, and the asset quality outcomes is in line. The price target for the stock is Rs. 1,700.

The brokerage firm has also raised the fiscal year 2022/23 earnings forecast by 4/1 percent on a slightly lower credit cost. The growth and profitability remain ahead of the peers. Credit Suisse states that there is no visibility on timelines for curbs to be lifted by RBI due to the tech issues.

JPMorgan is "overweight" rating with a price target of Rs. 1,800 for the stock.JPMorgan states that the bank's core performance remains robust. Also, the earnings miss on the contingent provision has been an increase. The brokerage firm has cut the earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 9 percent but expects the bank to retain a 2 percent return on assets (ROA). Also, expects the EPS growth of 19 percent over the fiscal year 2020-23.