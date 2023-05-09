Shipping Corp Q4 net profit at Rs 377 crore, declares dividend

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd ended at Rs 94.53, down by Rs 1.79, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 376.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 148 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,418.1 crore during the period under review, up 8.3 percent against Rs 1,309 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 42.2 percent to Rs 464.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 326.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 32.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 25 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board has recommended a dividend of Re 0.44 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each i.e., 4.40 percent per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders.