RV Bubna stated that the demand for Sharda Cropchem's products is expected to pick up gradually from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Agro-chemical company Sharda Cropchem, which recorded a significant drop in revenue during the April-June quarter, expects improvement in the market demand and sales by the third quarter onwards. RV Bubna, Chairman and Managing Director, exudes optimism regarding the anticipated rise in both demand and prices in the upcoming quarters.

Bubna said, “In my opinion, this (the decline in demand and revenue) is not going to be long lasting. Of course, it's not a proper season for next two three months, but by November-December, the demand should improve and the situations will get much better.”

“In the near future also, the demand will pick up and the prices will stabilise at the lower level. The improvement in the prices will happen in the third quarter,” he added.

While the company is optimistic about demand and price improvements, they also mentioned scaling down revenue growth expectations. “I will scale it down, revenue growth of around 10 percent and margins improving to maybe around 15 percent also.”

The company saw its revenue slide to Rs 638 crore in quarter one from Rs 824 crore on a year-on-year basis.

It’s Europe and Latin America revenue came under severe pressure in April-June due to high inflation, recession and adverse weather. As a consequence of the prevailing market conditions, some customers have expressed their inability to sell products at current prices.

One of the major challenges the company is facing now is the excess production in China. The surge in production in China has resulted in a supply glut, subsequently putting pressure on prices of crop protection products globally. To tackle this issue, Sharda Cropchem is actively strategising and exploring alternative solutions to maintain price competitiveness.

To further strengthen its position in the market, Sharda Cropchem has laid out capital expenditure plans amounting to Rs 400 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24.