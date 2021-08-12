Shalby Hospitals bets on 3 growth engines; expects to add 100 beds via franchise operation

Shalby Hospitals reported its earnings for the June-ended quarter. The revenue and profit this quarter were primarily driven by an increase in COVID patients. Shanay Shah, President, and Sushobhan Dasgupta, Vice Chairman and Global President of Shalby Hospitals, discussed the earnings fineprint.

Shalby Hospitals reported its earnings for the June-ended quarter. The revenue and profit this quarter were primarily driven by an increase in COVID patients. Shanay Shah, President, and Sushobhan Dasgupta, Vice Chairman and Global President of Shalby Hospitals, discussed the earnings fineprint.

“More than 50 percent of the revenues came in from non-COVID patients in Q1FY22. We are well on track. We are at the highest non-COVID occupancy level as we talk,” said Shah.

In terms of revenue split in Q1FY22, 50 percent of the revenue came in from COVID and 50 percent of it came from non-COVID. “However, the way things are going, we believe Q4FY21 numbers are a good reflection on what you can expect, going forward in the next three quarters where we did about Rs 150 crore of topline and about Rs 35 crore of EBITDA,” he said.

On expansion plan, Dasgupta said, “Current acquisition of orthopaedic implants combined with franchise operations and home care would be the growth engines, consistently driving our double-digit growth.”

“We are looking at several areas of opportunity or growth drivers. I would specifically point out three growth engines. The first one is the orthopaedic implant business, that is a huge opportunity. Our hips and knees business from that area would be our growth engine. Second is our home care opportunity. We started in in the last quarter of the previous year, that business is looking very well. We look forward to closing the revenue to around Rs 10 crore by the end of this year from home care. The third one is the franchise operation. That is a great opportunity for us. We expect to end at around Rs 4-5 crore by the end of this year. We would expect through this franchise operation to get into around 100 beds as an addition,” he explained.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.