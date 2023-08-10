SH Kelkar & Co targets 12% topline expansion, plans investments in flavour & nutrition businesses

2 Min Read
SH Kelkar & Co is setting its sights on a substantial 12 percent surge in its revenue, with a specific focus on investing in the flavor and nutrition sectors. Kedar Vaze, the Whole-Time Director & Group CEO of the company, shared these aspirations in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Fragrance maker S H Kelkar and Company on Thursday (August 10) said the company is targeting 12 percent topline expansion and plans investments in flavour and nutrition businesses.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kedar Vaze, the whole-time director and group CEO, said, "In terms of Europe, we will see some growth challenges. So we will focus on profitability growth rather than just topline growth. But overall, I am confident of delivering 12 percent for the year."
In terms of financial projections, the company has outlined an anticipated EBITDA margin of roughly 16 percent.
With a keen interest in bolstering its presence in the flavour and nutrition sectors, the company plans to allocate resources toward this endeavour. Vaze elaborated, “We will continue to invest in nutrition and flavour business as we cater to global MNC accounts and health, nutrition and pharma customers. Such endeavours necessitate investments to secure FDA approvals and related processes, which are on our agenda for the current year."
Discussing the performance of the fragrances and flavour business, Vaze noted, "The preceding year witnessed a robust performance in the flavour sector during the initial quarter, largely attributed to seasonal demand for summer-related products.
Conversely, this year saw heightened demand for flavours in the fourth quarter. While quarter-on-quarter fluctuations may characterize the flavour business, the overall annual growth remains resilient."
Regarding the company's debt situation, Vaze indicated that the debt is projected to hover around Rs 500 crore.
