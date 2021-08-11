Semiconductor issues may linger in Q2 but production catching up: Motherson Sumi

Motherson Sumi will catch up on the production loss in Q2 of FY22, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, told CNBC-TV18.

The auto ancillary company reported earnings for the June-ended quarter, being hit by semiconductor shortage globally. Margins were down for the fourth straight quarter and debt has risen almost 30 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ).

“Motherson is carrying on its production, working very closely with the carmakers because I am sure the carmakers are going to catch up the production on Saturdays and Sundays and things like that. So, these are tough times, but a lot of working together with the customer actually helps them and also helps us,” Sehgal said.

On semiconductor shortage, he said, “It's difficult to explain what kind of shortages are there because the global demand has gone up phenomenally. So, every customer has his own scheme, and how he's going to try and combat this particular situation. If you imagine that a company can set up a thing immediately, and semiconductor shortages will disappear - that's not going to happen.”

“However, Motherson is in a better place because most of the semiconductors are being diverted towards the higher end cars because that gives the carmakers that much more recovery under the circumstances,” said Sehgal.

