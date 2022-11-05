Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shantilal Jain, MD & CEO, of Indian Bank said asset quality is getting better so gross and net NPA both have come down. He said that they are not seeing any stress in a corporate book.
Indian Bank posted its second-quarter earnings. The bank's net interest margin improved on a year-on-year and sequential basis. Asset quality also improved. Slippages have seen quite a decline, it is down around 20 percent.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
IST4 Min(s) Read
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shantilal Jain, MD & CEO, of Indian Bank said, “Our asset quality is getting better and better so gross and net NPA both have come down.”
“The last quarter the slippage was around Rs 2,300 crore whereas the recovery was around Rs 3,200 crore and as a result, our gross and net NPAs come down. Going forward we are seeing that our SMA I and II have come down significantly, and the collection efficiency is maintained at 95 percent. So, going forward, we see that our asset quality should improve from here also,” he added.
ALSO READ:
Moreover, the management is not seeing any major stress from corporate accounts. He said, “On the corporate side, the slippage was around Rs 200 crore in the last quarter that was only one account. Otherwise, we are not seeing any stress in a corporate book, maybe Rs 10-20 crore, but not beyond that on the corporate side.”
He added, “Going forward, the asset stress may be from the MSME book or so, but it will not be much. So, going forward we are seeing better asset quality.”
On loan growth, Jain said, “Our loan growth was 14 percent on a year-on-year basis and basically in the RAM we are growing 13 percent. Quarter-on-quarter consistently bank is posting double-digit growth in retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) sector.”
Watch video for more.
ALSO READ: Bank of India shares end near 52-week high after management sounds optimistic of better asset quality
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!