Karur Vysya Bank has posted its Q4FY21 earnings. "Despite the difficult times, it was relatively a good quarter. Assets grew by 11 percent as against degrowth last year," said B Ramesh Babu, MD and CEO, Karur Vysya Bank.

“Capital adequacy is at 18.98 percent. So, we need to efficiently use the capital. For the time being there is no requirement for the capital,” he said in an interview.

“We can aim for around 2 percent of credit cost in FY22,” he added.

“Credit cost, as well as slippage ratio both, are at a five-year low. The collection efficiency has improved to 95 percent and the net interest margins (NIMs) were maintained at 3.46 percent despite liquidity overflow,” he shared.

"The bank was able to come out of the pain faced in the corporate account. It is now under the personal segment and SME segment. We will be able to manage it,” he said.

In terms of recoveries, he stated, “We have created a separate division for this. We have a corpus of Rs 4,000 crore of NPAs now and we are very sure that a part of that will be definitely recovered.”

On ECLGS exposure, he mentioned, “We took Rs 2,100 crore and another Rs 500-600 crore we are considering for this year.”