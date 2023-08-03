SBI Q1 preview: Net interest income may rise 30.6%, asset quality likely to be stable

SBI Q1 preview: Kotak Securities predicted a loan growth of approximately 15.9 percent year-on-year and about 2 percent sequentially.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY24 on Friday. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the bank is expected to witness Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 30.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) and around 0.9 percent rise sequentially. Profit growth projections show 161 percent increase year-on-year, but a slight dip of over 5 percent on a sequential basis.

This anticipated NII growth on a year-on-year basis would be the highest the market has seen in the last seven years or 28 quarters. However, investors should be cautious as there is a possibility that the net interest margin may moderate sequentially, with Morgan Stanley estimating a decline of five basis points.

Kotak Securities predicted a loan growth of approximately 15.9 percent year-on-year and about 2 percent sequentially. Another estimation from Morgan Stanley suggests that gross slippage could amount to Rs 12,500 crore, largely due to the agri portfolio turning into Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) for several banks during this quarter.

On the positive side, Kotak Securities expects a substantial operating profit growth of 110.6 percent year-on-year and around 9 percent sequentially, mainly driven by the treasury portfolio.

Investors will be closely monitoring the management commentary regarding the growth outlook. Additionally, attention will be paid to two key stress books, comprising approximately 0.84 percent of the bank's total assets, and any updates on the structured movement in those portfolios.

On Thursday, the shares of SBI settled 1.33 percent lower at Rs 590.60 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).