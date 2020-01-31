Associate Partner
SBI reports highest quarterly profit in 15 years: Key highlights

Updated : January 31, 2020 08:41 PM IST

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,583 crores in Q3 of the current financial year
SBI received a cheque of over Rs 11,000 crores from Essar Steel, the resolution for which closed in the month of December
The Gross NPA ratio declined to 6.94 percent in the quarter compared to 7.19 percent in Q2
SBI reports highest quarterly profit in 15 years: Key highlights
