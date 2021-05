State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce its fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year 2020-21 later in the day. Expected to be a strong quarter for the public lender, the SBI is likely to post the best net interest income (NII) growth in the last five quarters and the best profit after tax (PAT) growth in the last four quarters.

Additionally, SBI's operating profit growth will be strong as well given the fact that NII is expected to be the best in the last five quarters.

The loan growth for SBI is expected to be around 5-6 percent, given the Q3 loan growth was 6.7 percent.

SBI's net interest margin (NIM), however, is expected to remain stable or improve sequentially aided by the cost of funds.

Other income will be strong because of recovery in return of loans and treasury income.

The street expects positive commentary from management on asset quality.

