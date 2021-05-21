SBI Q4 profit jumps 80% to Rs 6,450.7 crore; NII at Rs 27,067 crore; misses estimates Updated : May 21, 2021 14:38:04 IST The bank's net interest income (NII) during Q4FY21 rose 18.9 percent to Rs 27,067 crore as against 22,767 crore, YoY. The bank's net profit and NII were below CNBC-TV18 Analysts' poll estimates of Rs 6,726.8 crore and Rs 27,387.6 crore, respectively. Published : May 21, 2021 02:01 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply