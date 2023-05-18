English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsSBI Q4 Earnings Preview: Core income growth likely to be the highest in five years

SBI Q4 Earnings Preview: Core income growth likely to be the highest in five years

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   May 18, 2023 8:05 AM IST (Published)
Mini

The market will closely scrutinize the management's commentary on the growth outlook and provisions for expected credit losses (ECL).

earnings | May 18, 2023 8:05 AM IST
State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release its financial results for the fourth quarter on May 18, and analysts predict that it will witness the highest net interest income (NII) growth in the last 21 quarters.

Market experts are particularly interested in whether the net interest margin will remain stable at around 3.50 percent compared to the previous quarter.
According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, NII is expected to grow by 26.3 percent year-on-year and approximately 3.8 percent sequentially. Profit growth is projected to be 65.2 percent year-on-year and about 6.7 percent on a sequential basis.
Leading brokerage firm Kotak Securities estimates that the bank's gross slippage will be around Rs 11,500 crore, while PhillipCapital expects the net slippage (after accounting for recoveries) in the same quarter to be around Rs 4,000 crore, compared to Rs 3,200 crore in the previous quarter.
Kotak Securities predicts a 25 percent year-on-year growth in operating profit, primarily driven by the strong expected NII growth.
Read Here | Bank of Baroda's profit surges to Rs 4,775 crore, lender declares dividend at Rs 5.5 per share
There is optimism regarding asset quality, with PhillipCapital estimating the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio to be around 2.9 percent, an improvement from the 3.1 percent recorded in the previous quarter.
The market will closely scrutinize the management's commentary on the growth outlook and provisions for expected credit losses (ECL).
Two important figures to watch closely are the watch lists, consisting of stressed assets categorized as Special Mention Accounts (SMA) I and II, which amount to approximately Rs 4,750 crore, representing 0.15 percent of the loans. Additionally, the movement of restructured loans, totaling about Rs 26,000 crore, will also be of keen interest.
Also Read | Rs 2.4 lakh crore-loss! A year after listing, LIC shares trade at 40% discount to IPO price
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
World Telecomm Day: An industry expert's take on advancements and innovations transforming this sector in India

World Telecomm Day: An industry expert's take on advancements and innovations transforming this sector in India

May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Using credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?

Using credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?

May 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Health that Matters: Lupin Digital Health CEO on the role of emerging technologies in scaling healthcare through digital therapeutics

Health that Matters: Lupin Digital Health CEO on the role of emerging technologies in scaling healthcare through digital therapeutics

May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk says work-from-home is a moral issue and wants Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX employees to be in office

Elon Musk says work-from-home is a moral issue and wants Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX employees to be in office

May 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X