SBI earnings preview | Net interest margin and asset quality expected to improve

Feb 3, 2023 8:08 AM IST

SBI earnings preview | Net interest margin and asset quality expected to improve

By Abhishek Kothari   Feb 3, 2023 8:15 AM IST (Updated)
State Bank of India will be reporting its Q3 results on Friday. CNBC-TV18 poll suggests net interest income (NII) growth of 20.8 percent year-on-year and about 5.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. Expect profit growth of more than 61 percent year-on-year and about close to 2.50 percent on a sequential basis.

State Bank of India will be reporting its December quarter results on Friday and the street is expecting it to be a record quarter in terms of profits. Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to improve year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. Sequentially anywhere between five and 15 basis points is the kind of estimate that analysts are making in terms of improvement in the net interest margin.

CNBC-TV18 poll suggests net interest income (NII) growth of 20.8 percent year-on-year and about 5.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. Expect profit growth of more than 61 percent year-on-year and about close to 2.50 percent on a sequential basis.
Read Here | Small savings schemes in focus after Budget 2023 — Check who benefits
Kotak Securities expects a loan growth of around 18 percent year-on-year and three percent quarter-on-quarter. Kotak Securities is estimating slippages of about Rs 7,500 crore in the quarter led by the SME portfolio and the retail segment.
Asset quality is expected to improve, ICICI Securities has estimated gross NPA to be about 3.35 percent compared to 3.52 percent in the previous quarter. How this improvement will come - whether it comes from recovery and upgrades or whether it comes from write-off needs to be watched.
Read Here | Adani Group debt: CFO says $9 billion owed to Indian banks, $30 billion in total
Management commentary with respect to growth outlook and its exposure to the Adani Group will be seen closely.
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 8:08 AM IST
