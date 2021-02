State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, reported a net profit of Rs 5,196.2 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, down 6.9 percent from Rs 5,583.4 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit of the bank missed CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 5,332.1 crore.

Net interest income (NII) in Q3FY21 rose 3.7 percent to Rs 28,820 crore from Rs 27,779 crore, YoY, in line with the poll estimates. Domestic net interest margin was flat on a sequential basis at 3.34 percent.

Operating profit was at Rs 17,333 crore in Q3FY21 as compared to Rs 16,460 crores in Q2FY21, an increase of 5.31 percent sequentially. Year on year operating profit has come down by 4.88 percent.

Credit growth during the quarter stood at 6.73 percent YoY, mainly driven by Retail (Personal) Advances (15.47 percent YoY), SME (5.62 percent YoY) and Corporate Advances (2.23 percent YoY), the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Credit Cost as at the end of 9MFY21 has declined 85 bps YoY to 0.38 percent.

Provisions and contingencies increased significantly by 42.6 percent YoY to Rs 10,342.39 crore. Sequentially it was up 2.2 percent.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) fell 6.4 percent to Rs 1.17 lakh crore from Rs 1.25 lakh crore, while net NPA declined 20.4 percent to Rs 29,031.7 crore from Rs 36,450.7 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA (as a percentage of gross advances) decreased by 51 bps to 4.77 percent from 5.28 percent, while Net NPA (as a percentage of net advances) fell by 36 bps to 1.23 percent from 1.59 percent, on a sequential basis.

SBI's proforma Gross NPA were at 5.44 percent and Net NPA at 1.81 percent.

The state-run lender's Q3FY21 proforma slippage was at Rs 2,073 crore, while proforma slippage for 9 months was at Rs 16,461 crore. Proforma slippage ratio was reported at 1.27 percent versus 1.72 percent, QoQ.

SBI's recovery and upgrades during the quarter were at Rs 5,657 crore versus Rs 4,038 crore, QoQ.

The bank made provisions of Rs 5,265 crore as of December 31 for accounts kept standard due to Supreme Court order. The bank also made an additional provision of Rs 6,247 crore as of December 31 towards COVID impact.

In Q3FY21, restructuring applications received by the bank were at Rs 11,630 crore.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) has improved by 77 bps YoY to 14.50 percent as on December 2020.

Total Deposits grew at 13.64 percent YoY, out of which Current Account Deposit grew by 11.33 percent YoY, while Saving Bank Deposits grew by 15.99 percent, YoY, the lender added.