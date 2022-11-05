SBI Q2 Results: India's largest lender posts bumper quarter as net profit swells 74%

By CNBCTV18.com

SBI Q2 Results: State Bank of India posted a robust loan growth of 20.8 percent year-on-year and 4.83 percent quarter-on-quarter.

State Bank of India posted a net profit jumped 73.9 percent to Rs 13,264.5 crore for the July to September period of FY23 versus Rs 7,626 crore in the same period of FY22. This was much better than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate ofof Rs 9,803 crore.

The bank's operating profit came in at Rs 21,120 core versus Rs 18,079 core year on year.

Here is a look at the net interest income numbers:

India's largest lender did better than expectations in both parameters:

The lender posted a robust loan growth of 20.8 percent year-on-year and 4.83 percent quarter-on-quarter.

SBI's gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 3.52 percent. Gross NPA in absolute number was at Rs 1.07 lakh crore versus Rs 1.13 lakh crore quarter on quarter. Net NPA was at 0.8 percent. In absolute numbers, net NPA was Rs 23,572 core versus Rs 28,258 crore quarter on quarter.